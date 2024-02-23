Invesco Ltd. Sells 424,248 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,808,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,248 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.56% of Catalent worth $127,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $58.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

