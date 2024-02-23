Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 434,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 244% from the previous session’s volume of 126,274 shares.The stock last traded at $38.05 and had previously closed at $38.30.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $747.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 276,992 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 486,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after buying an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 302,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 148,274 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

