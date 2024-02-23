Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.00% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,974,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,399,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,760,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 845,902 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,443,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

