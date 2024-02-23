Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.87.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 89.00%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,071,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.