iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Position Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth about $80,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IQ. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

Shares of IQ opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.86.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

