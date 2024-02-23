IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

