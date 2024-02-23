Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.08.

Iris Energy stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 235,027 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at $6,102,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 649,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

