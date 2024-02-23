Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,966.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period.

IRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

