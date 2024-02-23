iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.