iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Gap Down to $47.76

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.76, but opened at $45.40. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 98,976 shares trading hands.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $726.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 485.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

