iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 819,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 592,873 shares.The stock last traded at $23.23 and had previously closed at $23.12.
iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Trading of iShares Global REIT ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,689,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,625,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,562,000 after purchasing an additional 207,716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,884,000 after purchasing an additional 585,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $63,372,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares Global REIT ETF
The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
