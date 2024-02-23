iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 471,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 140,839 shares.The stock last traded at $54.50 and had previously closed at $54.74.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

