iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $170.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $170.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

