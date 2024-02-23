Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iteris were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the second quarter valued at $1,600,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 307.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 450,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 109.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 429,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 333.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 273,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iteris

In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $385,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,320,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Iteris Trading Up 0.4 %

ITI opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 0.68. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

