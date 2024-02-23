J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in J.Jill by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in J.Jill by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in J.Jill by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in J.Jill by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill Stock Down 0.8 %

JILL opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. J.Jill had a return on equity of 316.35% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on J.Jill

J.Jill Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.