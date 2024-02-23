Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,122 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

