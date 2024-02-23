Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $614,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 13.8% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 842.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 99,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BSEP opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

