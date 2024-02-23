Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Insider Activity

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 2,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,101.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.