Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 374 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 69.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 51.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 119.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.75.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

