Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 33.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.94.

GDS Price Performance

GDS stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.37. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

