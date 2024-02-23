Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 42,784 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 135.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMLX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,656. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -927.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.77. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

