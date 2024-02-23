Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,014,439,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $20,323,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2,343.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 717,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 687,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 229,617 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPH shares. Mizuho lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In related news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $154,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,751.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $20.69 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 81.76%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.