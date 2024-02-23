Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $290.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $219.44 and a 52 week high of $290.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.