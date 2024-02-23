Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $703,000 Stake in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.33% of PrimeEnergy Resources worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6,925.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 21.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

PNRG opened at $97.99 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $178.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.21.

Insider Activity

PrimeEnergy Resources Profile

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $214,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,232,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.