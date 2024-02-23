Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,259,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,988,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 307,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,050 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $44.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 205.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

