Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,684,000 after acquiring an additional 401,548 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 725,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 451,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 3.0 %

CQP opened at $51.20 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CQP

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.