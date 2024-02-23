Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $733,000 in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMIN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,196,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,732,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,383,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period.

SMIN stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

