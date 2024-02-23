Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

SON opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

