Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,586 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a market cap of $870.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.