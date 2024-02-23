Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 13,085 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,155,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,943.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.