Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.22% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 245.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.96. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $25.71.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

