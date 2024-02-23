Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 17,700 H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $57.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

