Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 175 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $89.96 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $93.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.