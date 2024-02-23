Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $118.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.20 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

