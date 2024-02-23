Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.