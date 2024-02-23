Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 221,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 603,743 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,123,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $837,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $32.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on HASI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

