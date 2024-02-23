Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 239,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 91,885 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $9.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JANX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,649,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,268 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
