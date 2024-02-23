Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 4,385 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $171,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey W. Albers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of KYMR opened at $40.49 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KYMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Amundi bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

