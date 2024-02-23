JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at B. Riley

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.37. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JELD-WEN by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

