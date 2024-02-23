Jet2 (LON:JET2) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,404.00

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,404 ($17.68) and last traded at GBX 1,404 ($17.68), with a volume of 401268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,387 ($17.46).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JET2 shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Jet2 from GBX 1,850 ($23.29) to GBX 1,900 ($23.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.66) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jet2
Jet2 Stock Down 0.7 %
Jet2 Company Profile
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jet2
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.