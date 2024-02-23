Jet2 (LON:JET2) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,404.00

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,404 ($17.68) and last traded at GBX 1,404 ($17.68), with a volume of 401268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,387 ($17.46).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JET2 shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Jet2 from GBX 1,850 ($23.29) to GBX 1,900 ($23.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.66) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,303.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,170.35. The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

