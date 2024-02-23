Joanna Kathryn Scott Purchases 1,100 Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Stock

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,214.00.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

TSE MTL opened at C$15.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$16.43.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.61.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

