John F. Mccool Sells 72 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.81, for a total value of $19,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Arista Networks Trading Up 5.6 %
NYSE ANET opened at $268.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.54. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks
Institutional Trading of Arista Networks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.