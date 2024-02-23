John F. Mccool Sells 72 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.81, for a total value of $19,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arista Networks Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE ANET opened at $268.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.54. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

