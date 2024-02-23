Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.43 and its 200 day moving average is $158.08. The firm has a market cap of $386.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

