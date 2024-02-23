Joshua Kobza Sells 36,371 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,975,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, January 5th, Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25.

On Friday, December 15th, Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36.

QSR opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,551,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,851,000 after buying an additional 2,179,856 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after buying an additional 766,687 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

