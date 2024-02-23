JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $59.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.56.

FR opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

