K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Shares Down 20%

Shares of K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report) dropped 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 122,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 156,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

K9 Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About K9 Gold

(Get Free Report)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. The company holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. It also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.