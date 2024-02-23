Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

