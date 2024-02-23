Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $141.00 at Barclays

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $134.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.91.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average is $141.26. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

