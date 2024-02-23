Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 325,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 72.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 410,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

