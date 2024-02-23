Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $45,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $505.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.85. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.90 and a one year high of $528.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.24%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

